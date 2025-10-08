U.S. Senate confirms Julie Stufft as Ambassador to Kazakhstan

A career member of the U.S. Foreign Service, Stufft previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassies in Moldova and Djibouti, and held positions at U.S. embassies in Russia, Ethiopia, and Poland.

She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and Duke University, and speaks Russian, Romanian, French, and Polish. In 2023, she received the Presidential Distinguished Service Award — the highest honor for civilian federal employees. Her distinctions also include seven Superior Honor Awards and the American Foreign Service Association’s award for Constructive Dissent by a Senior Officer.

During her confirmation hearing, Stufft outlined her key priorities for the post.

“If confirmed, my top priority will be ensuring the safety and security of all Americans in Kazakhstan, including the staff of our embassy and consulate teams,” Julie Stufft said.

She emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening economic ties with Kazakhstan, particularly in energy and critical minerals.

“Today, we stand on the threshold of a new era of commercial and energy cooperation with Kazakhstan, a global leader in uranium production, a major oil exporter, and a holder of vast reserves of critical minerals,” Stufft noted.

She added that she plans to work closely with the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and the private sector to boost American prosperity through deeper bilateral economic cooperation, including U.S. investments in energy, technology, and infrastructure.

Senators Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, praised Stufft’s extensive diplomatic experience and welcomed her appointment as U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Julie Stufft was nominated as U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan.