TV debates to uncover parties' readiness for substantive discussion — expert

According to Yeldos Zhumagulov, while parties used to mainly present their own programs, they are now increasingly engaging in public debates, commenting on opponents' proposals and positions.

The expert noted that tax policy, business support, rural development, and environmental issues are among the most discussed topics. In his view, these are the topics that are shaping the main political debate of the campaign.

Zhumagulov believes competition extends beyond parties. According to him, the campaign is also shaped by internal party processes related to candidate selection and forming a unified position on key issues.

He identified the upcoming series of TV debates as the decisive stage of the campaign, with debates scheduled every weekend until the election.

"Under these conditions, TV debates take on special significance. They will show whether parties can move from mutual criticism to a substantive discussion of their programs and offer voters a convincing alternative. It is the quality of this debate that will largely shape the perception of the entire election campaign," the speaker told the expert platform SAILAU-2026: Media and Digital Platforms.

As Yeldos Zhumagulov emphasized, open political competition allows citizens to better understand the differences between parties and compare their proposals. This, he maintains, helps voters make more informed choices and raises demands on the quality of campaign programs.

Earlier, the first round of the national televised debates was broadcast live on the Qazaqstan TV channel, where representatives of the seven political parties running for Qurultay seats presented their election platforms.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan would be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.