Trump extends pause on attacking Iran's energy facilities until April 6

It effectively means that Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has also been pushed back to that date. He also wrote on social media that talks with Iran are "going very well," despite its dismissal of a U.S. cease-fire proposal a day before.

The extension, which Trump said was requested by the Iranian government, followed his order Monday to postpone any strikes on Iranian power plants for five days after threatening on the weekend to destroy them if Tehran does not fully reopen the critical shipping route within 48 hours.

On Thursday, Trump said the 10-day pause will last until April 6 at 8 p.m. in Washington.

Since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28 and Iran retaliated by attacking Israel and Gulf nations, the waterway vital to global oil and natural gas trade has been largely closed.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the State of Israel and the US had launched what it described as a preemptive strike against Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation is aimed at eliminating an “existential threat,” while a US official later stated that “extensive” air and sea strikes on Iran will continue.

As tensions intensified, several Middle Eastern countries reported missile launches and security threats allegedly linked to Iran’s actions. Meanwhile, international leaders and officials issued statements regarding the situation.