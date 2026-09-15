Tokayev welcomed at South Korean President’s residence

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Lee Jae Myung introduced members of the delegations to each other.

Photo credit: Akorda

The commander of the honor guard company delivered a welcoming report, and the national anthems of both countries were played.

Photo credit: Akorda

As it was reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a state visit in Seoul at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with South Korea's Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, during which he proposed doubling mutual trade.

Photo credit: Akorda

Addressing the Kazakh-Korean roundtable meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that over the past three decades Astana and Seoul had built strong relations based on mutual respect, trust, and true friendship. The Kazakh President described South Korea as one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev proposed Hanwha Group to broaden cooperation with Kazakhstan.

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The Head of State met with Sung Kim, president and head of the strategic planning division at Hyundai Motor Group. The Hyundai Motor Group executive confirmed the company’s intention to further expand its presence and deepen production localization in Kazakhstan.

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The Kazakh President held talks with Kim Bok-hwan, president and CEO of the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), to discuss expanding investment cooperation and KIND’s potential involvement in the development of Alatau City.

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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook were also briefed on the Alatau Smart City projects.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State left an entry in the Book of Honorary Guests.