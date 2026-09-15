EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Alatau City to become platform for Korean technologies and AI

    16:23, 15 September 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook were briefed on the Alatau Smart City projects, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.

    Alatau City to become platform for Korean technologies and AI
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The presentation highlighted Alatau city’s key development priorities, including modern infrastructure, an attractive investment environment, digital technologies, and new forms of urban mobility.

    Alatau City to become platform for Korean technologies and AI
    Photo credit: Akorda

    A particular focus was placed on the involvement of Korean partners. Joint initiatives with the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and the Korea Airports Corporation include the development of K-Smart Town, education and R&D infrastructure, urban air mobility, as well as digital modeling and artificial intelligence technologies.

    Alatau City to become platform for Korean technologies and AI
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The presentation also showcased a UAM/UTM system designed to manage urban air mobility, including the use of drones and air taxis.

    Alatau City to become platform for Korean technologies and AI
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Alatau city is envisioned as an open international platform that brings together urban development, education and research, industry and logistics, digital technologies, and investment cooperation.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed expanding investment cooperation with KIND.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan South Korea Kazakhstan Alatau Technology IT technologies Artificial Intelligence AI Politics
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All