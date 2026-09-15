Alatau City to become platform for Korean technologies and AI
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean Prime Minister Han Seong-sook were briefed on the Alatau Smart City projects, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The presentation highlighted Alatau city’s key development priorities, including modern infrastructure, an attractive investment environment, digital technologies, and new forms of urban mobility.
A particular focus was placed on the involvement of Korean partners. Joint initiatives with the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), and the Korea Airports Corporation include the development of K-Smart Town, education and R&D infrastructure, urban air mobility, as well as digital modeling and artificial intelligence technologies.
The presentation also showcased a UAM/UTM system designed to manage urban air mobility, including the use of drones and air taxis.
Alatau city is envisioned as an open international platform that brings together urban development, education and research, industry and logistics, digital technologies, and investment cooperation.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed expanding investment cooperation with KIND.