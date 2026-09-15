President Tokayev discusses investment and technology cooperation with Hanwha Group vice chairman

During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s high regard for its strategic partnership with South Korea. He described Hanwha Group as one of the country’s leading business groups, with a strong international presence across several strategically important sectors.

The president outlined Kazakhstan’s large-scale efforts to build a national artificial intelligence ecosystem and develop digital infrastructure.

Tokayev invited Hanwha Group to pursue joint projects in Kazakhstan, using the country as a technological platform to expand into Central Asian markets.

Photo credit: Akorda

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further deepen its partnership with Hanwha Group and expressed confidence that the agreements reached would translate into concrete, mutually beneficial projects.

Kim Dong-won, in turn, noted that Hanwha Group was among the first Korean corporations to begin cooperation with Kazakhstan, dating back to 1997.

He said he was enthusiastic about the opportunity to participate in Kazakhstan’s digitalization efforts and implement various projects in partnership with the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported as part of his state visit to Seoul, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held a meeting with the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chairman of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)