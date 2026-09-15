Hyundai Motor Group eyes expanding production and localization in Kazakhstan

Representatives of Hyundai Engineering and automaker Kia, both part of Hyundai Motor Group, also took part in the meeting.

Tokayev highlighted Hyundai Motor Group’s significant contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s automotive industry and stressed the importance of further increasing localization, expanding auto component production and strengthening the sector’s export potential.

He particularly noted the role of the existing Hyundai plant in Almaty and Kia plant in Kostanay in achieving these goals.

Photo credit: Akorda

In this context, the president outlined Kazakhstan’s long-term goal of becoming a major regional center for vehicle production and exports, with a focus on developing a full-cycle manufacturing industry.

According to Tokayev, another important area of cooperation could be electric mobility, including the production of electric vehicles and components and the development of charging infrastructure.

Sung Kim thanked Tokayev for his continued attention to and support for Hyundai and Kia projects. He said Kazakhstan is not simply a market for the company but an important regional hub for its operations across the CIS.

The Hyundai Motor Group executive confirmed the company’s intention to further expand its presence and deepen production localization in Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Engineering executives expressed readiness to develop cooperation in the oil and gas sector, industry and infrastructure.

Representatives of Kia also said the company intends to work jointly on developing a national automotive brand of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Lotte Group plans new investments in Kazakhstan’s food, logistics and hotel sectors.