Tokayev: Kazakh-Armenian relations elevated to strategic partnership

The President Tokayev emphasized that Armenia is a crucial and reliable partner for Kazakhstan, with bilateral ties grounded in strong friendship and mutual respect.

“Kazakhstan holds a special sympathy for Armenia and its people. We deeply respect the deep-rooted history, rich culture, and traditions of the Armenian people. Based on these values, our interaction in all spheres is progressively developing. We are interested in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, which is confirmed by the results of my official visit to Armenia last year and today's talks. Kazakh-Armenian relations are advancing to the level of a strategic partnership, as stated in the Joint Statement we signed. This decision will undoubtedly strengthen the friendship between our two countries and mark the beginning of a new stage of multifaceted cooperation. Taking this opportunity, I would like to highlight the invaluable contribution of the esteemed Nikol Pashinyan to strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan is widely known in the international community as a strong leader, a visionary politician, and an outstanding statesman,” said the Head of State.

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the Akorda Palace.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana. Following the talks, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia adopted a Joint Statement. After that, the President of Kazakhstan awarded the Armenian PM with the Order of Altyn Qyran.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

