Head of State awards Armenian PM with Altyn Qyran Order

“Under your far-sighted leadership, Armenia confidently embarked on the path of sustainable progress, and strengthened its position on the international stage, demonstrating a model of thoughtful and responsible domestic and foreign policy. In the most challenging geopolitical situation, you have demonstrated such a valuable quality as the ability to make unconventional and resolute decisions, which will undoubtedly benefit the entire Armenian people. There is no doubt that this shows that friendly, fraternal Armenia has chosen the path of peaceful and sustainable development, which is your historic achievement. I would especially like to highlight your significant role in advancing the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in signing the corresponding final document in Washington,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He highlighted that the Kazakh-Armenian interstate relations are moving to the level of strategic partnership today.

“Your active involvement in developing multifaceted cooperation between our countries has largely contributed to this. In recognition of your exceptional role and outstanding contribution to the development of Kazakh-Armenian relations, I have decided to present you today with the highest state award of the Republic of Kazakhstan – the Order of “Altyn Qyran.” I am confident that this event will become yet another vivid symbol of unbreakable brotherhood, mutual trust, and the shared aspirations for the future of our peoples,” the Head of State said.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and entire Kazakh people for honoring him with the highest state award of Kazakhstand and emphasized that he regards this award as a sign of special respect for the Armenian people.