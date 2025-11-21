Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks

The Head of State said the visit of Armenia’s Prime Minister to Kazakhstan is of great significance. He expressed confidence that the visit would give a potent impetus to the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries.

In turn, Nikol Pashinyan thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and a warm welcome, noting the visit would boost bilateral ties.

He said that a new era in bilateral relations began thanks to the official visit of the Kazakh President to the Republic of Armenia last year, during which the countries signed a number of important agreements, some of which have already been implemented, while others are in the process of implementation.

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at Akorda Palace.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

