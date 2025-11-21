Kazakh President and Armenia's Prime Minister adopt Joint Statement

In the presence of the two leaders, members of the official delegations exchanged the following intergovernmental and interagency documents:

Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on the transfer, use, protection, and safeguarding of classified information.

Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Armenia on the mutual allocation of land plots for the construction of diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Armenia and Armenia in Kazakhstan.

Roadmap for trade and economic cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2026–2030.

Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia.

Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy of Armenia on cooperation in agricultural trade.

Action Plan between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2026–2027.

Plan of key measures for cooperation between the Ministries of Health of Kazakhstan and Armenia for 2026–2027.

Agreement between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia on the establishment of the Kazakhstan–Armenia Business Council.

Memorandum of cooperation between the National Library of Kazakhstan and the National Library of Armenia.

Memorandum of cooperation between the State Center for Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan and the Armenian Cinema Foundation.

Memorandum of cooperation between the A. Kasteyev National Museum of Arts of Kazakhstan and the National Gallery of Armenia.

Memorandum of cooperation on the peaceful use of nuclear energy between the Agency for Atomic Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia.

Memorandum of cooperation in science and higher education between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia.

Agreement on cooperation between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at Akorda Palace.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

