    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace

    11:18, 21 November 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    This marks the first official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.

    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidential Orchestra performed the anthems of the two countries.

    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palaceн
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nikol Pashinyan walked along the blue carpet toward the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for the narrow-format talks.

    In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

    As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

    Read more on the new stage in Kazakh-Armenian relations in the analytical material "Astana–Yerevan: Kazakh wheat on the “Trump route.”

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Armenia Foreign policy Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
