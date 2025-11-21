Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives at Akorda Palace

This marks the first official visit of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.

By tradition, the Guard of Honor lined up in the Ceremonial Hall to welcome the high-profile guest.

The Presidential Orchestra performed the anthems of the two countries.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nikol Pashinyan walked along the blue carpet toward the State Flag of Kazakhstan, after which they left for the narrow-format talks.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

