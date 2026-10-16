President holds a series of meetings on the sidelines of Biodiversity Summit

During the meeting with Khaled El-Enany, the two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNESCO in education, science and culture.

Photo credit: Akorda

They emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in promoting international initiatives aimed at fostering humanitarian ties and strengthening dialogue among peoples.

In his meeting with Teresa Ribera, the President discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union in sustainable development, energy and environmental protection.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at the Meridian Expo and Event Center in Yerevan, Armenia, to attend the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

Addressing the summit, the President called for greater international cooperation to preserve biodiversity. He also said Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress in biodiversity conservation, citing the recovery of populations of the saiga antelope, snow leopard, Turan tiger, Przewalski's horse, and Caspian seal.

The Head os State highlighted the Taza Qazaqstan initiative at the summit.

Tokayev announced Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an International Fund for the Protection of Rare Species and Biodiversity, urging foreign partners to join this initiative. He also proposed establishing a branch office of the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Almaty.