Kazakhstan establishing National Genetic Biodiversity Bank

“This initiative is complemented by our National Biodiversity 10-year program, which guides habitat restoration, species safeguarding and the expansion of protected areas. We are also launching the National Bank of Genetic Biodiversity. Kazakhstan’s engagement also extends across the region. This April Astana hosted the UN Regional Ecological Summit, which adopted the Astana Declaration on Environmental Solidarity in Central Asia. With the support of all five littoral states, Kazakhstan is spearheading an Interstate Program for the Conservation of the Caspian Sea’s Water Resources,” the President noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then outlined several priority areas for joint action. He identified water resource management as one of the areas requiring closer coordination.

“Last year Kazakhstan proposed to establish an International Water Organization within the United Nations system. And we believe that this initiative may become a joint one representing Central Asian states, with the door open for all countries to get in. We aim to strengthen water security and protect the ecosystems that depend on healthy rivers, lakes, and wetlands,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived at the Meridian Expo and Event Center in Yerevan, Armenia, to attend the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

Addressing the summit, the President called for greater international cooperation to preserve biodiversity. He also said Kazakhstan has achieved significant progress in biodiversity conservation, citing the recovery of populations of the saiga antelope, snow leopard, Turan tiger, Przewalski's horse, and Caspian seal.

The Head os State highlighted the Taza Qazaqstan initiative at the summit.