Tokayev arrives at COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan

The Head of State was greeted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan on Thursday to participate in the COP 2017 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

As Qazinform reported, President Tokayev attended the opening of the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.