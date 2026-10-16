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    Tokayev arrives at COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan

    11:49, 16 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Meridian Expo and Event Center in Yerevan to attend the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Tokayev arrives at COP 17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo: Akorda

    The Head of State was greeted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

    At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan on Thursday to participate in the COP 2017 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

    Tokayev arrives at Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
    Photo: Akorda
    Group photo of the participants of the COP17 Leaders’ Summit on Biodiversity
    Photo: Akorda

    As Qazinform reported, President Tokayev attended the opening of the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev COP Events Foreign policy Environment Ecology Akorda Presidential Residence Armenia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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