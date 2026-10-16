Tokayev arrives at COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity in Yerevan
11:49, 16 October 2026
The Head of State was greeted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Yerevan on Thursday to participate in the COP 2017 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.
As Qazinform reported, President Tokayev attended the opening of the COP17 Leaders' Summit on Biodiversity.