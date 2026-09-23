Tokayev highlights special responsibility of Khalyk Kenesi members

The Head of State said the new consultative body brings together highly qualified specialists and citizens who enjoy public trust and are recognized for their patriotism.

"Among them are prominent figures, state and public officials, entrepreneurs, and activists,” he said.

The President recalled his remarks at the first meeting of the Qurultay, noting that large-scale transformations in the country had paved the way for creative and innovative citizens to enter public administration.

“Serving the country's interests honestly is a high honor and a sacred duty. A special responsibility rests on every member of the Khalyk Kenesi,” Tokayev stressed.

The President also outlined the tasks for the Khalyk Kenesi ahead of its first session tomorrow.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated Yerlan Koshanov for the position of the Khalyk Kenesi Chairman.

120 people backed Koshanov’s candidacy, and one abstained from voting.

On September 22, Tokayev approved the 126-seat composition of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.