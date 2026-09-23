Tokayev nominates Yerlan Koshanov to head Khalyk Kenesi

The meeting was opened by Kuanysh Zhaisanbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Khalyk Kenesi and head of its Secretariat.

In his address, Tokayev described Koshanov as an experienced and qualified statesman who has served in government for many years and contributed to the implementation of reforms in Kazakhstan.

I believe this position should be held by a person known across the country, respected by the public and who has served the nation. Taking all this into account, I propose the candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov, said Tokayev.

The president highlighted Koshanov’s work as speaker of the Majilis, saying he had made a significant contribution to the implementation of large-scale reforms.

I have no doubt that, as Chairman of the Khalyk Kenesi, he will continue to work successfully and contribute to strengthening social harmony, Tokayev said, expressing confidence that Khalyk Kenesi members would support the nomination.

Following the nomination, participants are expected to form a counting commission, which will oversee the election of the Chairman of the Khalyk Kenesi.

On September 22, Tokayev approved the composition of the Khalyk Kenesi, comprising 126 members.

The council holds the status of Kazakhstan’s highest consultative body. Its members serve four-year terms, while the council has the right to initiate legislation and propose the holding of a nationwide referendum.