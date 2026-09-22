Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approves 126-member composition of Khalyk Kenesi
13:00, 22 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday signed a decree, approving the 126-member composition of the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), according to the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service, the decree was signed in accordance with Article 5 of the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan “On Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.” It enters into force from the date of signing.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would allocate 1.7 bn tenge for creation of the Khalyk Kenesi.