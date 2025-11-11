Tokayev and Putin to hold informal meeting at Kremlin on November 11

The welcoming ceremony started in the air, with fighter jets and helicopters escorting the presidential aircraft as a mark of special respect, and continued at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport with a military band and honor guard.

Later today, an informal tête-à-tête meeting between the two presidents will take place at the Kremlin, followed by an official dinner hosted by President Putin in honor of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit.

The Head of State’s agenda for tomorrow promises to be eventful. After the official welcoming ceremony at the Kremlin, he will hold talks with Vladimir Putin in both narrow and expanded formats and will address the Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum.

As previously reported, the Kazakh President's state visit to the Russian Federation takes place on November 11-12.

Earlier, the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta released an article by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev titled "Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples" ahead of his two-day state visit to Russia. As a key point of the visit, the Head of State highlighted the planned signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance.






