Tokayev’s state visit to Russia: Eternal friendship is a guiding star for our peoples, says Kazakh President

“Our peoples have lived side by side for centuries, sharing joys and challenges, and together have created a unified cultural space of Eurasia. We are united by a common perception of traditional values, similar views on pressing issues of modern existence, and joint efforts to ensure the well-being of our fraternal nations.

Building on this unshakable foundation, we confidently move forward along the path of multifaceted cooperation, showing mutual respect for the history, culture, and traditions of our peoples.

Since gaining independence, Kazakhstan has attached special importance to developing friendly relations with Russia. The country’s first foreign policy concept, and then subsequent similar documents, designated the Russian direction as an unwavering priority.

In 1992, the first Treaty of Eternal Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Assistance was signed, laying a solid foundation for interstate relations and becoming a symbol of the conscious choice made by our nations.

Much has changed in the world and in the post-Soviet space since then, but the key thesis formulated in the text of the Treaty has not lost its relevance: eternal friendship is not just a figure of speech, but an accurate reflection of the philosophical and political perception by our peoples of the complex and ambiguous realities of the present and future.

Kazakhstan and Russia have managed to build a meaningful and substantive strategic partnership and alliance. The foundation of such cooperation lies in the conscious desire of our peoples to stand together in these turbulent and unpredictable times. In other words, eternal friendship is a guiding star for our nations and peoples.

The relations between our two countries are marked by maturity and stability, as they are built on deep trust, respect, and equality. Mutual responsibility for the future of our peoples enables us to find solutions to all issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda. In my understanding, the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia are crucial factors in establishing a system of Eurasian security.

Today, relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are moving to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

All achievements in bilateral cooperation are inextricably linked to the energetic and productive efforts in this area by President Vladimir Putin. In Kazakhstan, he enjoys consistent respect as a statesman of global stature; his name is on the lips of politicians and ordinary people in almost every country around the world.

In November of last year, the President of Russia paid a state visit to Kazakhstan, which, in terms of its political and practical significance, became a historic event. In Astana, a substantial package of documents was signed, opening new horizons for our partnership. Importantly, despite the sanctions frenzy and international tensions, both countries have managed to preserve and safeguard the stability and dynamism of cooperation.

On the eve of my state visit to Moscow, I would like to emphasize the exceptional importance of the upcoming talks with Vladimir Putin.

In recent months, I have had the opportunity to hold very substantive discussions with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the United States Donald Trump, and leaders of several countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Although many of them are on opposite poles of the geopolitical spectrum, they all acknowledge the exceptional role of Russia and its leader in resolving key issues of international relations. In other words, overcoming the contradictions of the modern world without Moscow’s participation is impossible.

Kazakhstan and Russia have built truly exemplary interstate relations. For more than three decades, we have been steadily developing our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of both nations. The upcoming talks with President Vladimir Putin hold special importance in terms of enriching these relations with new substance.

A key item on the extensive agenda of my visit to Moscow will be the signing of the Declaration on the Transition of Relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance. This document will undoubtedly open a new era in bilateral relations, confirming the unprecedented level of mutual trust and joint readiness for closer cooperation across all areas.

The Russian Federation is among the top three largest foreign trade partners of our country. In turn, Kazakhstan ranks among Russia’s top five key trading partners. Our trade turnover continues to grow steadily and is approaching 30 billion US dollars.

Investment cooperation is also actively developing. Russian investors are among the leaders in terms of investment in our country's economy, which demonstrates Kazakhstan’s strong investment attractiveness, solid business ties, and mutual trust between the two nations.

The foundation of industrial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia consists of more than 170 joint projects with a total investment volume exceeding 50 billion US dollars. With the participation of major Russian companies such as Sibur, Gazprom, Lukoil, and EuroChem, high-tech plants for the production of polyethylene, butadiene, mineral fertilizers, and other demanded high-value products are being built in our country. Together with Tatneft, production of automobile tires has been established, and with KAMAZ - manufacturing of truck components.

Overall, more than 20,000 companies with Russian capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. This is not just a statistic, but a tangible result of mutually beneficial partnership, contributing to the launch of new enterprises, creation of tens of thousands of jobs, transfer of advanced technologies, and strengthening of ties between regions and people.

A special place in our cooperation belongs to the energy sector. Through joint efforts, we ensure the uninterrupted transit of Russian energy resources to China and the countries of Central Asia. We are carrying out the construction and modernization of major energy facilities. Undoubtedly, the flagship project in this area will be the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant with the participation of an international consortium led by Rosatom. The construction of the NPP will allow our country to complete the full nuclear fuel cycle - from uranium mining to electricity production. Moreover, the project opens new opportunities for technology transfer, professional training, job creation, and the development of related industries - including machine building and instrument engineering.

I consider the deepening of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector a matter of heightened strategic importance.

Thirteen international transport corridors - five railways and eight highways - pass through the territory of Kazakhstan, providing about 85% of all land cargo transportation between Asia and Europe.

Given the size and geographical position of Kazakhstan and Russia, the further development of transit routes and related infrastructure is of great significance for ensuring sustainable transport connectivity throughout Eurasia. To achieve this goal, our countries are working to increase the capacity of the Western Europe - Western China highway corridor and to modernize 30 automobile checkpoints along the Kazakhstan-Russia border.

Together, we are making efforts to expand the capabilities of the eastern branch of the North-South transport corridor, where a significant increase in freight traffic is already being observed. A key role in this process is played by the Russia-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway. A roadmap has been signed, the implementation of which will increase the capacity of this strategic artery to up to 20 million tons per year within the next five years.

The areas listed above occupy an important place in our cooperation, but the scope of Kazakhstani-Russian interaction is much broader, encompassing all possible areas. The governments of our two countries face an ambitious task to bring new, primarily high-tech industries that will define the structure of the economy of the future to the forefront of our partnership.

The relations between Astana and Moscow have a decisive influence on many fundamental processes across the entire Eurasian space.

In Kazakhstan and Russia, the current year has been marked by significant anniversary events. The most important of these is the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory - one of the most meaningful historical milestones for our peoples.

As is well known, every fifth Kazakhstani went to the front, and about half of them were killed on the battlefields. Millions of our citizens - both young and old - worked tirelessly on the home front.

To commemorate the Victory anniversary, an unprecedented large-scale military parade was held in Astana, and hundreds of memorial events, dedicated to the heroism of our fathers and grandfathers, took place throughout Kazakhstan.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the volunteer search teams from Kazakhstan, Russia, and other countries who carry out painstaking work to honor and preserve the memory of fallen soldiers.

Another important milestone, uniting our countries, is the 70th anniversary of the legendary Baikonur Cosmodrome. This complex is rightly regarded as the cradle of world astronautics and a symbol of the greatness of the human mind.

For decades, Baikonur has served as a strong link in the strategic partnership between our two nations, embodying scientific and technological progress and our shared aspiration toward the future.

We attach great importance to the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on the Kazakhstan-Russia State Border, signed on January 18, 2005. This document serves as an unshakable legal foundation for the mutual recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our two countries. The longest continuous land border in the world can rightfully be called a belt of friendship.

Undoubtedly, a significant contribution to the development of the entire complex of “horizontal” ties is made by the annual Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia. Over more than two decades, it has established itself as an effective platform for strengthening bilateral relations. This year’s forum will take place in Uralsk.

It is worth noting that the Interregional Cooperation Program for 2024/28 makes it possible to translate political agreements into concrete actions, turning into reality the goals of developing industrial cooperation and increasing mutual trade turnover.

Diverse humanitarian contacts that serve as a living thread connecting our peoples are of particular importance.

A symbol of the strong and friendly ties between our two countries was the ceremonial opening of the Kazakhstan-Russia Eternal Friendship Alley in Astana earlier this year. In the near future, the Kazakhstan-Russia Friendship Square will also be opened in Moscow.

Cooperation is strengthening between museums, libraries, theaters, art galleries, and filmmakers. A number of joint youth, scientific, and sports forums are planned.

Special importance is attached to interaction in the scientific and educational sphere. High-tech projects are impossible without qualified specialists. It is education that forms the intellectual foundation of the future in the era of artificial intelligence and total digitalization, where knowledge becomes the main capital of development.

In Kazakhstan, branch campuses of nine leading Russian universities are successfully operating. In recent years, educational partnership has reached a new level: a branch campus of MGIMO has opened in Astana, and a branch campus of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University has begun operations in Omsk - the first foreign university campus on Russian territory. This is not just training specialists and strengthening academic ties; it represents strong bridges of genuine trust and true strategic convergence. In addition, an important decision has been made to build a branch campus of the Russian Sirius school in Almaty.

I have always believed that linguistic diversity is our unique advantage. In Kazakhstan, dozens of cultures coexist peacefully and enrich each other. The Russian language enjoys special recognition and support in our country, which is an integral part of the socio-political, scientific, educational, and spiritual life of society.

We view the support of the Russian language as part of a broad humanitarian cooperation, which strengthens dialogue and trust between nations. That is precisely why I have put forward the initiative to create an International Organization for the Russian Language.

I am convinced that the youth of Kazakhstan must be proficient in several languages - Kazakh, Russian, as well as English, Chinese, and others. This is an essential condition for success in the globalized world.

In conclusion, I would once again like to emphasize that the relations between Astana and Moscow, without any doubt, have a decisive influence on many fundamental processes throughout the entire Eurasian space.

Our cooperation is free from soulless formality and inertia - it is truly vibrant and dynamic, capable not only of withstanding the test of time but also of responding flexibly to the challenges of a new era.

When the world seeks new directions, Eurasia needs reliable pillars of stability - an alliance not driven by circumstance, but nourished by shared meaning and a common destiny.

The peoples of Kazakhstan and Russia are oriented toward the future, while remaining faithful to their historical and spiritual roots. This instills confidence that the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries will always serve as a stronghold of creativity, security, and cooperation for the entire continent.”

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a state visit to the Russian Federation on November 11-12.