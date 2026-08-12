Three Astana polling stations to open early on election day

Three polling stations will open for voting at 6:00 am local time, with voters notified in advance of the earlier start.

Voting may also end early at 35 polling stations in military units, healthcare facilities and special institutions, as well as at 79 polling stations at Kazakhstan's diplomatic missions abroad, once all registered voters have cast their ballots.

According to Zhumabekov, local election commissions are distributing more than 1 million voter notifications with information on when and where to vote.

Around 100,000 informational posters with polling station addresses and phone numbers have also been placed in apartment building entrances, while an online service allows citizens to check whether they are registered to vote.

Earlier, the ballot order was set for the Qurultay elections.

On July 1, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed that elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held on August 23, 2026. The Central Election Commission approved the calendar plan for the preparation and conduct of the elections, as well as the list of political parties eligible to participate in the elections.