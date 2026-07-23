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    Ballot order set for Qurultay elections 2026

    22:29, 23 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has conducted a draw to determine the placement of political parties on the ballot for the Qurultay (Parliament) elections, Qazinform News Agency cites the CEC.

    Ballot order set for Qurultay elections 2026
    Photo source: Qazinform / AI

    The parties will appear on the ballot in the following order:

    1. Adilet Party
    2. Nationwide Social Democratic Party (OSDP)
    3. Baytaq Green Party
    4. People's Party of Kazakhstan
    5. Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party
    6. Ak Zhol Democratic Party
    7. Respublica Party
    Ballot order set for Qurultay elections 2026
    Photo source: Central Election Commission

    As written earlier, the Central Election Commission registered the candidate lists of all seven parties for the Qurultay elections.

    The Qurultay elections are scheduled for August 23, 2026.

    Kazakhstan Parliament (Qurultay) Elections Election 2026
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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