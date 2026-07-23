Ballot order set for Qurultay elections 2026

The parties will appear on the ballot in the following order:

Adilet Party Nationwide Social Democratic Party (OSDP) Baytaq Green Party People's Party of Kazakhstan Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party Ak Zhol Democratic Party Respublica Party

Photo source: Central Election Commission

As written earlier, the Central Election Commission registered the candidate lists of all seven parties for the Qurultay elections.

The Qurultay elections are scheduled for August 23, 2026.