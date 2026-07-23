Ballot order set for Qurultay elections 2026
22:29, 23 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission has conducted a draw to determine the placement of political parties on the ballot for the Qurultay (Parliament) elections, Qazinform News Agency cites the CEC.
The parties will appear on the ballot in the following order:
- Adilet Party
- Nationwide Social Democratic Party (OSDP)
- Baytaq Green Party
- People's Party of Kazakhstan
- Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party
- Ak Zhol Democratic Party
- Respublica Party
As written earlier, the Central Election Commission registered the candidate lists of all seven parties for the Qurultay elections.
The Qurultay elections are scheduled for August 23, 2026.