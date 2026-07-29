Telegram founder Durov placed on international wanted list

In a statement, the FSB alleged that Telegram's administration failed to remove "numerous channels, chats and bots" that were "actively used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist, and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass murder, and cyberfraud" in Russia, resulting in "numerous human casualties."

Durov, who was born in Russia but now lives abroad and holds French and Emirati citizenship, said earlier this year that Russian authorities had opened a criminal case against him.

He accused the government of fabricating allegations in an effort to "suppress the right to privacy and free speech."

Durov has also faced legal scrutiny outside Russia. In 2024, French authorities placed him under formal investigation over allegations that Telegram was used for illicit activities, including drug trafficking and the distribution of child sexual abuse material. He has denied wrongdoing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticized Spain's proposed ban on social media use for children under 16, warning that the measure could undermine online privacy and freedom of expression.