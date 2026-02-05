Pavel Durov blasts Spain’s social media plan

In a message published on Telegram and addressed to users in Spain, Durov said the initiative announced this week by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez goes beyond child protection and risks turning the country into what he described as a surveillance state.

Spain earlier revealed plans to restrict access to social media for under 16s as part of broader digital safety legislation. The government has said the measures are needed to protect minors from abuse, manipulation and online violence.

Durov focused particular criticism on age verification requirements, arguing that strict checks such as identity documents or biometric data could set a precedent for tracking all users. He warned that this could erode online anonymity and expand data collection well beyond minors.

He also raised concerns about holding platform executives personally and criminally liable for content decisions.

“This will force over-censorship—platforms will delete anything remotely controversial to avoid risks, silencing political dissent, journalism, and everyday opinions. Your voice could be next if it challenges the status quo,” reads the post.

Another point of contention was Spain’s plan to criminalize the amplification of illegal or harmful content through algorithms. Durov said such rules could allow governments to influence what users see online and marginalize dissenting views.

The Telegram founder also criticized proposals to monitor what authorities describe as online hate and polarization.

“Vague definitions of “hate” could label criticism of the government as divisive, leading to shutdowns or fines. This can be a tool for suppressing opposition,” added Durov.

Durov said Telegram would continue to prioritize privacy protections, including encryption and resistance to government overreach, and urged users in Spain to remain vigilant.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elon Musk, owner of X, previously attacked Sánchez on his platform, accusing him of authoritarianism.