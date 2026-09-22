Team Kazakhstan claims 4 medals on third day of 2026 Asian Games

Bella Samasheva secured bronze in karate (kumite, women’s 55 kg).

In beach volleyball, Kazakhstan’s Sergey Bogatu and Kirill Gurin celebrated another group‑stage victory.

The women’s basketball team also opened their campaign with a narrow 80:77 win over Hong Kong.

In mixed martial arts, Yerkingali Burkitalin triumphed in the men’s 77 kg traditional style final, defeating Bahrain’s Mukhammad Nabiev 3:0 to earn fifth gold medal for Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

Later, Kadyrbek Shynbayev added a sixth gold in the men’s 71 kg modern style, overwhelming Tajikistan’s Behruz Khurshedzoda 3:0.

Kazakhstan’s women’s water polo team beat Thailand 14:13 in their third match, following earlier results against Singapore (12:7 win) and Japan (10:25 loss). The next matches will be vs. China on September 23 and Uzbekistan on September 24.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

In karate (kumite, 75 kg), world championship medalist and three‑time Asian champion Nurkanat Azhikanov lost in the quarterfinals to Iran’s Morteza Namati. He later claimed bronze with a convincing 10:1 victory over Alwyn Batikan of the Philippines.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

Athletes from 34 countries claimed medals on the third day of the 20th Summer Asian Games.

China leads the standings with 32 gold, 13 silver and 8 bronze medals. Japan follows with 11 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze, while South Korea is third with 6 gold, 4 silver and 17 bronze.

Kazakhstan currently ranks fourth, with 6 gold, 1 silver and 5 bronze medals.