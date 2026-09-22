Kazakhstan defeats Thailand on penalties at Asian Games

In their third match of the tournament, Kazakhstan faced Thailand in a closely contested game that ended 10-10 after four periods. The Kazakh team then prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout to seal a 14-13 victory.

Earlier, Kazakhstan defeated Singapore 12-7 before losing 25-10 to Japan.

The Kazakh team will next face China on September 23.

Earlier, Kazakhstan claimed its fifth gold medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya, with Yerkingali Burkitalin winning the MMA title in the 77kg weight category.