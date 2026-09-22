Asian Games: Kazakhstan’s Nurkanat Azhikanov earns karate bronze

In the WKF karate kumite third-place bout in the under 75kg category, Azhikanov faced Alwyn Batican of the Philippines. The Kazakhstani athlete secured a convincing 10-1 victory to claim the bronze medal.

The medal is Kazakhstan’s second bronze and fifth overall medal in karate at the ongoing Asian Games.

Kazakhstan’s karate team has now collected five medals at the Games: two gold, one silver and two bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform reported MMA fighter Yerkingali Burkitalin brought Kazakhstan fifth gold at the Asian Games.