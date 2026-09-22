Kazakhstan women’s basketball team beats Hong Kong at Asian Games
12:42, 22 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s basketball team claimed its first victory at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In their final group-stage game, Kazakhstan faced Hong Kong and secured an 80-77 victory.
The Kazakh team finished the group stage with one win and two losses. Earlier, Kazakhstan lost 86-58 to the Philippines and 88-23 to Japan.
Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s artistic gymnastics team had advanced to two finals at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.