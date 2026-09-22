Kazakhstan bags second MMA gold at Asian Games 2026

As written before, Mixed Martial Arts makes its debut at the 20th Asian Games.

Kadyrbek Shynbayev became the second Kazakh fighter to win the MMA gold.

On his path to the continental gold, he defeated fighters from Mongolia, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Notably, this January he claimed the Asian Championship title.

Earlier, Kazakhstan claimed its fifth gold medal at the Asian Games in Nagoya, with Yerkingali Burkitalin winning the MMA title in the 77kg weight category.