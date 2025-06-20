Tajikistan’s contribution to cultural heritage preservation in era of globalization presented in Kazakhstan

The event brought together representatives from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. It was organized with the support of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Tajik delegation included officials from the Ministry of Culture, the Agency for Protection of Cultural and Historical Heritage, the Committee for Environmental Protection, the National Commission for UNESCO Affairs, the Dangara State Museum-Reserve, and the Archaeological Base of Panjikent-Sarazm and the 5500th Anniversary Museum of Sarazm.

Delegation members participated in discussions presenting an analysis of the universal value of the Tajik National Park, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site.

It was underlined that Tajikistan’s state policy focuses on preserving cultural diversity and recognizing the role of culture in humanizing society. As an active UNESCO member, Tajikistan initiates and supports international projects in culture, science, and education, contributing to the preservation and promotion of global heritage.

