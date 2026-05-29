Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital

President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan arrived at the Palace of Independence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, greeted the high guests.

This year, Kazakhstan has assumed the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union bodies, including the Eurasian Economic Commission Council, Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Kazakhstan’s chairmanship prioritizes development of AI as a new instrument for the development of economic integration, use of the Eurasian Economic Union’s logistics potential, industrial and agro-industrial complex digitalization, and boosting economic cooperation with third countries.

Earlier, the V Eurasian Economic Forum was held in Astana.

As written before, on May 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

On May 28, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Vladimir Putin held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding the next Kazakhstan–Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum on August 20 in Omsk.

During the expanded talks, President Tokayev noted that bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia is expected to exceed 30 billion US dollars, and highlighted the implementation of over 170 joint projects worth 53 billion US dollars.