Kazakhstan and Russia develop over 170 joint projects worth USD 53 bln

The Head of State said Russia remains the largest investor in Kazakhstan among partner states.

He said Kazakhstan invested over 29 billion US dollars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan and Russia are currently implementing 177 joint projects with a total investment volume of nearly 53 billion US dollars.

He noted out of the 177 projects, 122 have already entered the operational cycle, meaning they are fully implemented and functioning.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that these projects demonstrate the mutual readiness for cooperation and align with the core interests of both nations.

Earlier, a solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

As it was reported, on May 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss the state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia.

President Vladimir Putin arrived in Astana, accompanied by a high-level delegation of more than 30 officials. Among them are Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk, Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Aide to the President of Russia Yury Ushakov, Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, and Director General of Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh capital will host the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the Eurasian Economic Forum.

Earlier, Tokayev highlighted the importance of the state visit of the Russian President to Astana for reinforcing strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin agreed on such evaluation of the upcoming talks in Kazakhstan and pointed out consistent character of bilateral cooperation in all strategically important sectors.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.