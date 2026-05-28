5th Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Astana

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the heads of state of the EAEU member countries and delegation leaders who arrived in Astana to participate in the forum.

Among the distinguished guests are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Ho Quoc Dung, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and other officials.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Astana to attend the Eurasian Economic Forum.