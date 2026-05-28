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    5th Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Astana

    19:50, 28 May 2026

    This year’s international discussion platform focuses on the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence,” Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    5th Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the heads of state of the EAEU member countries and delegation leaders who arrived in Astana to participate in the forum.

    Among the distinguished guests are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Ho Quoc Dung, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia Nyamtaishiryn Nomtoibayar, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev, and other officials.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Astana to attend the Eurasian Economic Forum. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Eurasian Economic Union Parties and Organizations
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