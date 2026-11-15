Kazakhstan's Sofia Samodelkina sits 11th after ISU Grand Prix SP

Following the opening day of competition, Samodelkina received 61.03 points from the judges, placing her 11th in the standings.

Japan's Ami Nakai took the lead with 82.20 points, followed by Alexandra Ignatova, competing as a neutral athlete, in second place with 74.24 points.

South Korea's Kim Yu-jae rounded out the top three with 73.92 points.

The women's free skating event is scheduled to take place overnight on November 16.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov scored 94.87 points to place fifth among 12 competitors at the 2026 Cup of China in Shenzhen, the third event of the 2026–27 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.