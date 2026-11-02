Kazakhstan's Sofia Samodelkina finishes 5th at ISU Grand Prix Skate Canada

Samodelkina earned a total of 206.89 points over two days of competition, securing fifth place in the women's singles event.

She ranked fifth in both the short program, scoring 71.84 points, and the free skate, earning 135.05 points, placing her among the top five overall.

Japan's Mao Shimada claimed gold with 235.44 points, followed by Estonia's Niina Petrõkina, who took silver with 221.07 points. American figure skater Isabeau Levito rounded out the podium with 212.22 points.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Marat Baikamurov won a bronze medal at the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Abu Dhabi, the UAE.