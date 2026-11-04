Mikhail Shaidorov retains world No. 2 rank

The Olympic champion placed 10th at the first event of the 2026–27 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Angers, France. The Kazakh figure skater made several errors and fell during his free skate.

Shaidorov had consistently finished in the top five in previous events of the Grand Prix.

Despite the setback in France, his overall standing remains unchanged. According to the latest ISU data, the athlete holds 4,193 ranking points.

American Ilia Malinin continues to lead the rankings with 4,590 points, while Japan's Yuma Kagiyama sits in third place with 4,123 points.