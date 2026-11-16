Kazakhstan's Sofia Samodelkina finishes fifth at Grand Prix event in US

Competing in the women's singles event in Everett, Washington, Samodelkina placed 11th in the short program with 61.03 points before delivering a strong performance in the free skate, where she earned 137.56 points, the fourth-highest score among the competitors.

With a combined total of 198.59 points, the Kazakhstani figure skater climbed six places to finish fifth overall.

Japan's Ami Nakai claimed the gold medal with 236.81 points, while neutral athlete Alexandra Ignatova took silver with 213.90 points. Japan's Rino Matsuike rounded out the podium with 211.63 points.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Olympic figure skating champion Mikhail Shaidorov scored 94.87 points to place fifth among 12 competitors at the 2026 Cup of China in Shenzhen, the third event of the 2026–27 Grand Prix of Figure Skating series.