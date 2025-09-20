Silk Way Star: premiere of international vocal competition to take place in Kazakhstan

The Silk Way Star is the first international vocal competition to be held in the Kazakh capital. It brings together representatives from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Each country is represented by its leading artists, showcasing the richness of their culture. Singer ALEM (Batyrkhan Malikov) will carry Kazakhstan’s flag at the upcoming event.

“Support me, I’m counting on your support. I love you all!” the Kazakh performer addressed the audience.

The project, already being hailed as a new cultural brand of Eurasia, promises to become one of the year’s most spectacular musical events.

The show features competitive challenges, cross-cultural duets, songs performed in dozens of languages, and a gala concert that will crown the first star of this multicultural format.

The 10-episode project, each lasting over 100 minutes, will be broadcast in Kazakh, Chinese, and English. In each country, it will air in the local language—starting in Kazakhstan on September 20, then China, and later across Central Asia.

The show will air weekly, with viewers from all participating countries able to join online voting to help decide the winner.

Audiences can expect exclusive performances across a variety of musical genres, showcasing the traditions and cultures of the participating countries.

The grand finale is set for November 22 and will be broadcast live on the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel and major networks across the participating countries.

The winner will be decided by a combination of votes—50% from the jury and 50% from online audience voting. The project is expected to reach over 1 billion viewers.

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group.

On August 22, all performers arrived in Kazakhstan’s capital.

As earlier reported, filming of the international vocal contest Silk Way Star began in Astana on August 26.