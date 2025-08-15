ALEM to represent Kazakhstan at Silk Way Star in Astana

“This is a great responsibility. I haven’t taken part in competitions for a long time, and performing as part of a group, I had almost forgotten what it means to compete. So when I received the invitation, I thought a lot about how well I could present myself in this project. But I gladly accepted because it is a great honor for me to raise our blue flag on the world stage. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity! I will give my all and do my best to win,” Batyrkhan Malikov said.

He added that each episode of the contest will feature a different theme, which, according to the rules, he cannot reveal before the broadcast.

Filming is set to begin on August 20, with the grand final scheduled for November 22. The show will be broadcast on Jibek Joly/Silk Way and major TV channels in the participating countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana will host the Silk Way Star international vocal competition, featuring artists from 12 Asian countries.