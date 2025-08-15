Silk Way Star – The Voice of Musical Asia

The show is being staged under the Agreement on the Creation of the International Project Silk Way Star, signed between the TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group. The agreement was concluded on June 16, 2025, in the presence of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader’s official visit to Astana.

The competition will bring together performers from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Photo credit: yuri Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Filming will begin on August 20, 2025, with the grand finale broadcast live on November 22 on Jibek Joly/Silk Way and leading TV channels across the participating countries.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

“This is a new experience for us. Organising and hosting such a large-scale project requires effort, fresh thinking and new approaches. Our team has shown creativity, persistence and, above all, great enthusiasm. We are deeply committed to the success of this collaboration between Jibek Joly and China Media Group. We’re proud to provide a new platform for talented artists from around the world – ambassadors of culture, peace, music, their national traditions, and the soul of their people. Our millions-strong audience can expect discoveries and unforgettable moments of unity between people who live in different places in the world. We are on an important mission – building a golden bridge of friendship, uniting countries and peoples through the power of culture,” - said Yerkezhan Kuntugan, Managing Director of Jibek Joly/Silk Way.

Silk Way Star is set to become a dazzling new event in the global music scene, celebrating the cultural heritage of the countries and peoples along the Great Silk Road. Contestants will showcase a rich array of musical styles, traditions, motifs, and sounds that reflect the unique culture of each nation.

The jury will feature renowned performers, songwriters, producers, and media personalities.

Silk Way Star will serve as a powerful platform for promoting Asian music, strengthening cultural ties between nations, and opening the stage to a new generation of talent.

Earlier, it was reported that Silk Way Star will unite performers from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and China in a multilingual competition, gala concert, and cultural exchange. The show will air on Silk Way and CGTN TV channels and is part of broader media cooperation between the two countries.