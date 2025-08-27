Silk Way Star international vocal contest filming kicks off in Kazakh capital

Contestants are set to debut on the Silk Way Star stage. The crew is working on episode one. More than 100 people are involved in shooting each episode, some are responsible for lighting and sound, others for video graphics and the operation of LED screens.

The contest will premiere on September 20, with a grand finale to be broadcast live on Jibek Joly and major networks across the participating countries on November 22. The season will feature 10 episodes in total. Each episode of the contest will feature a different theme.

To note, the Silk Way Star project brings together representatives from 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Kazakhstan will be represented by singer and composer Batyrkhan Malikov, better known by his stage name ALEM.

Silk Way Star is more than just a music project, but a new cultural brand of Eurasia, uniting millions of viewers and shaping a shared media space across the region.

As written before, the international vocal competition Silk Way Star, a joint project of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and China Media Group (CMG).