Astana to host international vocal competition Silk Way Star with artists from 12 countries

Kazakhstan will be represented by singer and composer Batyrkhan Malikov, better known by his stage name ALEM.

“I’m honestly very nervous. I haven’t felt this way in a long time,” the artist shared.

ALEM is a former member of the popular group Ninety One, a finalist of The Voice Kazakhstan and a semifinalist of X-Factor. In August, he will take the stage alongside artists from across Asia, aiming to claim the title of Silk Way Star.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Kazinform

The contestants include:

Zhang Hexuan (China) – winner of the “Best New Male Singer” award, participant of The Voice of China;

Tamga (Kyrgyzstan) – rap and R&B singer, author of the hit Maida;

Fakhriddin Hakimov (Tajikistan) – participant of The Voice Russia and X-Factor Belarus;

Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia) – winner of the New Wave 2021 contest;

Sabina Zade (Azerbaijan) – singer and actress, semifinalist of The Voice Azerbaijan;

Madina Bonu Adylova (Uzbekistan) – jazz soloist and winner of international competitions;

Kandis (South Korea) – R&B/neo-soul/hip-hop girl group, authors of the album Playground;

Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia) – winner of X Factor Georgia and Voice of Astana;

Dowran Shammyyev (Turkmenistan) – singer and composer, winner of the Altyn Asyr award;

Michelle Joseph (Mongolia) – creator of music videos Dulaan Baina and Bundan Ulaan;

Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia) – winner of international contests, author of the Kita Rockstar anthem for Mobile Legends.

The winner will receive the title of SILK WAY STAR and the opportunity to step onto the global stage. The event will be broadcast on Jibek Joly and Silk Way TV channels.