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    Second round of phygital basketball concludes at Games of the Future 2026

    22:28, 30 July 2026

    The second round of the phygital basketball group stage took place at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, with eight matches contested across four groups, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    Kazakhstan’s GTB suffered a narrow 30-27 aggregate defeat to China’s HandsomeMDMX in Group A.

    Another Group A encounter saw Montenegro’s Dangerous defeat Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani NITUI 36-31.

    In Group B, Belarus’ Minsk beat South Africa’s Team Apex 32-20, while Russia’s Liga Pro Team defeated Brazil’s Flow Game Basketball 38-27.

    Host team PBC Astana continued its winning run in Group C, defeating Serbia’s Voždovac Beograd 33-22. Later, Russia’s Triada edged France’s Paris Phygital 31-28.

    Group D featured the closest contest of the day as Argentina’s Boca Juniors narrowly defeated Guatemala’s Club Pepesqueros 37-35. In the final match, the Netherlands’ Wilders beat Spain’s Valencia Basket 38-32.

    Second-round results:

    Group A

    HandsomeMDMX (China) def. GTB (Kazakhstan) 30-27

    Dangerous (Montenegro) def. Zagrebački mališani NITUI (Croatia) 36-31

    Group B

    Minsk (Belarus) def. Team Apex (South Africa) 32-20

    Liga Pro Team (Russia) def. Flow Game Basketball (Brazil) 38-27

    Group C

    PBC Astana (Kazakhstan) def. Voždovac Beograd (Serbia) 33-22

    Triada (Russia) def. Paris Phygital (France) 31-28

    Group D

    Boca Juniors (Argentina) def. Club Pepesqueros (Guatemala) 37-35

    Wilders (Netherlands) def. Valencia Basket (Spain) 38-32

    Earlier, Games of the Future 2026 chief referee Vyacheslav Dyachenko explained the unique rules of phygital basketball.

    Games of the Future 2026 Basketball Sport Events Astana Kazakhstan
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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