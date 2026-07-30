Second round of phygital basketball concludes at Games of the Future 2026

Kazakhstan’s GTB suffered a narrow 30-27 aggregate defeat to China’s HandsomeMDMX in Group A.

Another Group A encounter saw Montenegro’s Dangerous defeat Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani NITUI 36-31.

In Group B, Belarus’ Minsk beat South Africa’s Team Apex 32-20, while Russia’s Liga Pro Team defeated Brazil’s Flow Game Basketball 38-27.

Host team PBC Astana continued its winning run in Group C, defeating Serbia’s Voždovac Beograd 33-22. Later, Russia’s Triada edged France’s Paris Phygital 31-28.

Group D featured the closest contest of the day as Argentina’s Boca Juniors narrowly defeated Guatemala’s Club Pepesqueros 37-35. In the final match, the Netherlands’ Wilders beat Spain’s Valencia Basket 38-32.

Second-round results:

Group A

HandsomeMDMX (China) def. GTB (Kazakhstan) 30-27

Dangerous (Montenegro) def. Zagrebački mališani NITUI (Croatia) 36-31

Group B

Minsk (Belarus) def. Team Apex (South Africa) 32-20

Liga Pro Team (Russia) def. Flow Game Basketball (Brazil) 38-27

Group C

PBC Astana (Kazakhstan) def. Voždovac Beograd (Serbia) 33-22

Triada (Russia) def. Paris Phygital (France) 31-28

Group D

Boca Juniors (Argentina) def. Club Pepesqueros (Guatemala) 37-35

Wilders (Netherlands) def. Valencia Basket (Spain) 38-32

Earlier, Games of the Future 2026 chief referee Vyacheslav Dyachenko explained the unique rules of phygital basketball.