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    Montenegro’s Dangerous defeats Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani

    17:09, 30 July 2026

    Montenegro’s Dangerous Meridianbet defeated Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani NITUI in a phygital basketball match at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    The match was played in two stages, beginning with the digital competition before continuing on the basketball court.

    Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    During the digital stage, the Montenegrin side held a 19-14 advantage with 4:40 remaining and maintained its lead heading into the physical stage.

    Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    In the on-court basketball game, Dangerous Meridianbet secured a 36-31 victory over Zagrebački mališani NITUI, sealing the overall win.

    Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belarus’ MINSK team defeated South Africa’s Apex.

    Sport Games of the Future 2026 Astana Kazakhstan
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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