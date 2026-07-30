Montenegro’s Dangerous defeats Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani
17:09, 30 July 2026
Montenegro’s Dangerous Meridianbet defeated Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani NITUI in a phygital basketball match at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The match was played in two stages, beginning with the digital competition before continuing on the basketball court.
During the digital stage, the Montenegrin side held a 19-14 advantage with 4:40 remaining and maintained its lead heading into the physical stage.
In the on-court basketball game, Dangerous Meridianbet secured a 36-31 victory over Zagrebački mališani NITUI, sealing the overall win.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belarus’ MINSK team defeated South Africa’s Apex.