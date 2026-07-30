Montenegro’s Dangerous defeats Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani

The match was played in two stages, beginning with the digital competition before continuing on the basketball court.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

During the digital stage, the Montenegrin side held a 19-14 advantage with 4:40 remaining and maintained its lead heading into the physical stage.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

In the on-court basketball game, Dangerous Meridianbet secured a 36-31 victory over Zagrebački mališani NITUI, sealing the overall win.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belarus’ MINSK team defeated South Africa’s Apex.