Belarus’ MSK defeats South Africa’s APX
16:16, 30 July 2026
Belarus’ MSK team defeated South Africa’s APX 32-20 in a phygital basketball match at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The match was played in two stages, beginning with a digital basketball game before continuing on the court. MSK built a commanding 20-1 lead in the digital stage, while APX responded by winning the physical game 19-12.
However, the South African side was unable to overturn the deficit, as the Belarusian club secured a 32-20 aggregate victory.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s GTB lost 30-27 on aggregate to China’s MDMX in the phygital basketball tournament.