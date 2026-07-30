Belarus’ MSK defeats South Africa’s APX

The match was played in two stages, beginning with a digital basketball game before continuing on the court. MSK built a commanding 20-1 lead in the digital stage, while APX responded by winning the physical game 19-12.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

However, the South African side was unable to overturn the deficit, as the Belarusian club secured a 32-20 aggregate victory.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s GTB lost 30-27 on aggregate to China’s MDMX in the phygital basketball tournament.