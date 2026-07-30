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    Belarus’ MSK defeats South Africa’s APX

    16:16, 30 July 2026

    Belarus’ MSK team defeated South Africa’s APX 32-20 in a phygital basketball match at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Belarus, Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    The match was played in two stages, beginning with a digital basketball game before continuing on the court. MSK built a commanding 20-1 lead in the digital stage, while APX responded by winning the physical game 19-12.

    Belarus, Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    However, the South African side was unable to overturn the deficit, as the Belarusian club secured a 32-20 aggregate victory.

    Belarus, Games of the Future 2026
    Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s GTB lost 30-27 on aggregate to China’s MDMX in the phygital basketball tournament.

    Sport Basketball Games of the Future 2026 Events Kazakhstan Astana
    Ralina Jakisheva
    Ralina Jakisheva
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