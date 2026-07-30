Kazakhstan’s GTB falls to China’s MDMX

The match was played in two stages. The teams first competed in a basketball video game before facing off on the court in a traditional basketball game. China’s MDMX secured a 30-27 victory on aggregate to claim the win.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

The Games of the Future 2026 are taking place in Astana from July 29 to August 9, bringing together athletes from dozens of countries to compete in phygital disciplines that combine traditional sports with esports.

Photo credit: Ralina Jakisheva/ Qazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is represented by 11 teams and individual athletes at the Games of the Future 2026. In phygital basketball, the country’s representatives are PBC Astana and GTB KZ.