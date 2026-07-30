Confused by phygital basketball? Chief referee explains the rules

According to him, phygital basketball consists of two stages. Teams first compete in a basketball video game before taking to the court with the same lineup for a traditional basketball game.

“First, the teams play the Joy City basketball simulator until one team reaches 19 points or for a maximum of 10 minutes. They are then given a five-minute warm-up before facing each other in a seven-minute game on the physical court,” the chief referee said.

The final score is based on the combined results of both stages. A team wins by being the first to reach a total of 39 points. A team that reaches 40 points with a successful two-point shot is also declared the winner. If the score is tied at the end of regulation, the winner is decided by free throws.

Dyachenko noted that the physical stage of phygital basketball resembles the 3x3 format, resulting in more player interaction and physical contests than in traditional basketball.

Dyachenko said he was involved in developing the rules governing the phygital basketball tournament at the Games of the Future, meaning he did not require additional training before officiating. The tournament’s officiating team currently consists of 14 specialists, including six referees on the physical court and three overseeing the digital stage.

Referees during the digital stage ensure that players use only their own accounts, do not use prohibited software or additional devices, and do not interfere with their opponents. The game’s core rules, meanwhile, are monitored automatically by the system.

According to the chief referee, rule violations also occur during the digital stage, most commonly involving unsportsmanlike conduct and offensive language.

“If a player receives a warning during the digital stage, it also carries over to the physical stage. If the same violation is repeated, the player receives a technical foul,” Dyachenko explained.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Montenegro’s Dangerous defeated Croatia’s Zagrebački mališani in a phygital basketball match at the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana.