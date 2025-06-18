Russian Foreign Ministry releases statement regarding escalation of Iranian-Israeli conflict

The Russian side expects the leadership of the Agency to promptly prepare a detailed written report for consideration by the IAEA Board of Governors and the UN Security Council.

Russia acknowledges Iran’s clear statements reaffirming its unwavering commitment to obligations under the NPT and its readiness to resume contacts with the United States to explore potential solutions that would dispel any unfounded suspicions and prejudices regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme – provided Israeli attacks cease. Moscow supports this stance and firmly maintains that a sustainable resolution can only be reliably achieved through diplomacy and negotiations. The objectives of nuclear non-proliferation, the cornerstone of which remains the NPT, must not be pursued through aggression or at the cost of innocent lives.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

Six citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.

Recall that, Kazakhstan released a statement advocating for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law.