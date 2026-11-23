The second season of the international music show Silk Way Star premiered on Jibek Joly.

Originating in Kazakhstan and co-produced by the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and China Media Group, the competition is taking place in China this year. The new season features artists from Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, and Oceania.

Photo: Qazinform

Representing Kazakhstan this season is Rukhiya Baidukenova, a winner of several international music contests. She previously won Kazakhstan's national qualification for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest and claimed the Grand Prix at the Slavianski Bazaar international arts festival in 2021. She has also performed a solo concert in China before an audience of 45,000 people.

Silk Way Star also got off to a strong start for Baidukenova, who topped the overall standings at the opening stage of the second season. Her music producer, Kuanysh Amanbala, who has worked with the singer for nearly a decade, said preparations began a month before the contest launched. According to him, the team pays close attention to every stage performance and makes extensive use of traditional Kazakh instruments.

"Every morning we come for rehearsals and return home at 2 or 3 a.m. One of the peculiarities of our songs is the use of Kazakh national instruments. To make our sound clear to the Chinese audience, we first record all the instrumental parts here and then send the finished tracks over. We have been working closely with China for more than two years now. I can say this project has already become one of the favorites among Chinese viewers. I hope she wins the competition's grand prize," the producer said.

For her part, Baidukenova said she has prepared 10 distinct stage looks. According to the singer, all the costumes are handmade and tailored to match each song's style.

"I really love dresses with wings. That is why each of my stage looks features a wing element. They create a sense of flight and bring special euphoria," the singer shared.

The inaugural Silk Way Star grand finale took place in Astana in 2025 and was broadcast live in six languages. All 10 episodes aired on the Jibek Joly and Silk Way channels, as well as China's CCTV-15, part of China Media Group, drawing a combined audience of over 1 billion viewers.

In 2026, China is hosting Silk Way Star. At the contest, Kazakhstan is represented by Rukiya Baidukenova. A month ago, she was awarded the Order of Qurmet.

During an awards ceremony honoring cultural and arts figures, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described Silk Way Star as an example of cultural diplomacy.