Project has become a vivid example of cultural diplomacy — President Tokayev congratulates Silk Way Star contestants

“I congratulate you on the conclusion of this prestigious international music competition. Silk Way Star is a unique initiative aimed at fostering spiritual cooperation among Asian countries and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our peoples. The project has become a vivid example of cultural diplomacy, showcasing the traditions and creative achievements of our nations. Events of this scale reinforce our unity and contribute to the broad promotion of shared values. I express my sincere gratitude to China Media Group for its significant contribution to the successful implementation of this project.

I thank the talented participants from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. Each of you has demonstrated a high level of skill and won the admiration of millions of viewers. I am confident that new heights await you in the future. I wish you prosperity and success,” the congratulatory message read.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the grand finale of Silk Way Star kicked off with a red-carpet ceremony that brought together contestants, fans, and a surprise guest.